Owens Corning upgraded at Wells after raising residential insulation prices

Owens Corning (OC +3.1% ) cruises to a 52-week high after Wells Fargo upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $77 price target, raised from $68, saying the firm's industry contacts indicate OC raised prices by 8% last week for both loose-fill and batt and role residential insulation, effective Jan. 13.

Housing starts in San Francisco, which account for ~70% of OC's U.S. residential business, could increase by 10% or more in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020, which "provides air cover for the price hike to stick," says Wells analyst Truman Patterson.

Housing starts in 2020 likely will increase in the mid-to-high single-digit range, which could result in another increase in prices next year, given the industry's 90% capacity utilization levels after OC's capacity adjustments, Patterson says.

OC's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.