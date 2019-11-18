MorphoSys up 7% on advancement of tafasitamab in DLBCL

Thinly traded MorphoSys AG (MOR +7.3% ) is up on a 5x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 315K shares, in reaction to its announcement that its Phase 3 B-MIND study comparing tafasitamab plus chemo agent bendamustine to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +1.4% ) Rituxan (rituximab) plus bendamustine in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) has passed a pre-planned interim futility analysis.

The independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) assessed the efficacy data in the overall population as well as subpopulation based on low natural killer cell count at baseline.

Aimed at increasing the study's statistical power, the DMC recommended an increase in enrollment to 450 from 330. Inclusion/exclusion criteria will remain unchanged.

Topline data are expected in in Q1 2022.

Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-engineered monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein on the surface of B cells called CD19. The company is developing the product for the potential treatment of B cell malignancies.