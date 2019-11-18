AEP seeking wind, solar energy in PJM

American Electric Power (AEP +0.7% ) says it is seeking proposals for renewable energy purchases from new solar and new or re-powered wind facilities in areas served by PJM Interconnection.

The company says its AEP Energy Partners subsidiary will look for 10-, 12- or 15-year deals from facilities beginning operations during 2020-23, although proposals with alternative terms would be accepted.

AEP says it will use the contracted offtake to support its growing retail and wholesale loads in PJM, including the recent agreement to supply Google's New Albany, Ohio, data center with dedicated renewable energy.