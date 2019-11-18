AmEx pays up to lure business to accept its cards - WSJ

American Express (AXP -0.9% ) is offering sign-on bonuses, ranging from $10K to $450K, to some businesses that don't take its cards in a bid to catch up with its competitors Visa (V -0.1% ) and Mastercard (MA), the Wall Street Journal reports.

Anré Williams, head of AmEx's global merchant and network services, said the company has offered bonuses to a small number of businesses, including some that had previously refused to accept American Express.

The incentives were meant to defray technical and marketing costs the customers would incur, he said.

In 2016, AmEx set a goal to close the gap with Visa and Mastercard by the end of this year. In 2018, the two rivals were accepted in ~1.3M more U.S. locations than AmEx, which had 10.3M locations, according to a Nilson Report.

AmEx CEO Stephen Squeri has said the company is on track to meet the target; it has added more then 3M business locations since 2017, mostly through third-party processors that participate in its OptBlue program, according to AmEx.