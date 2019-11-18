Energy names lag on lower commodity prices for oil, gas

The energy sector (XLE -1.3% ) was today's worst performing group as oil and gas prices turned sharply lower amid uncertainty over the prospects for a U.S.-China trade deal.

WTI December crude closed -1.2% to $57.05/bbl and Brent settled -1.5% to $62.35/bbl; losses for natural gas futures were much worse.

"Crude has become highly reactive to whichever way the wind is blowing in the trade talks," says Again Capital's John Kilduff. "When it falters, prices get punished."

Further headwinds came from last week’s inventory data that showed a stronger than expected build for U.S. crude stocks, along with preliminary production figures indicating a new all-time high of 12.8M bbl/day.

Among today's biggest losers: MDR -11.2% , CPE -9.8% , NE -4.7% , NBL -4.6% , VAL -4.3% , HP -4.2% , APA -3.9% , CLR -3.7% , PE -3.7% , EOG -3% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, DWT, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, BGR, DRIP, DBO, ERY, FENY, DIG, NDP, DTO, OILU, FIF, IYE, USL, DUG, IEO, USOU, OILD, WTIU, CRAK