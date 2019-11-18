AT&T supports Pai's public midband auction call; I -40%

AT&T (NYSE:T) has come out in favor of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's call for a public auction of midband satellite spectrum for use in 5G.

In a new public policy post, the telecom giant's Joan Marsh says the company supports the public approach, noting that C-band is an "important 5G opportunity" but "a series of objectives must be met."

"As we have previously said, any path forward must chart a course toward a fair, open and transparent auction; compensation to C-Band licensees for relinquishing rights and relocating services; proceeds for the U.S. Treasury; and a clear and reasonable transition plan that ensures broadcasters, programmers and earth station operators that their services will not be interrupted and that their relocation costs will be reimbursed," she says.

Pai's pronouncement deflated stock in Intelsat (NYSE:I), which has been calling for a private auction to redistribute the spectrum from satellite companies to wireless providers for use in 5G deployment.