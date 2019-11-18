Safehold starts stock offering and private placement

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) starts a public offering of 2M share of common stock.

Plans greenshoe option for up to an additional 300,000 shares.

Concurrently with the completion of the public offering, Safehold will sell to iStar (NYSE:STAR) in a private placement a number of shares of common stock equal to 65% of the total number of shares sold in the offering and the concurrent private placement up to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $130M at the same per-share price as the public offering.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering and the private placement to make additional ground lease investments.