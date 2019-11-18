Stocks barely budge as investors parse U.S.-China trade signals

Stocks set new record highs before giving up most of their gains to finish nearly flat, as investors weighed mixed news on U.S.-China trade talks.

Stocks started meekly after CNBC reported the Chinese government source was pessimistic about a trade deal because Pres. Trump has not supported a tariff rollback, though investors seemed to welcome an extension for U.S. companies to do business with Huawei.

The S&P and Dow indexes inched into the green thanks to the turnarounds in the S&P consumer discretionary (+0.3%), information technology (+0.3%) and communication services (+0.3%) sectors, which joined consumer staples (+0.5%) and real estate (+0.5%) at the top of today's leaderboard.

On the downside, the trade-sensitive industrials (-0.3%) and materials (-0.2%) sectors lagged, but energy (-1.3%) was easily the day's bottom feeder as crude oil prices tumbled; December WTI settled -1.2% to $57.05/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices added to last week's advance, pushing the two-year yield 2 bps lower to 1.59% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 1.81%.