Zillow shuffles as media/marketplace head steps down

Zillow (Z, ZG) has announced leadership changes to go with news that Greg Schwartz, president of media and marketplace, is stepping down from his role.

Schwartz is taking a professional break, the company says. He was Zillow's first head of sales, joining in 2007.

After 12 years, "it's time for me to take my first real day off," he says.

Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman will take oversight of Premier Agent and Rentals. Meanwhile, Zillow Homes President Arik Prawer will take oversight of Zillow Home Loans and other mortgage marketplaces.

Chief Industry Development Officer Errol Samuelson will take oversight of the New Construction business.