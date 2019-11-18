Zillow shuffles as media/marketplace head steps down
Nov. 18, 2019
- Zillow (Z, ZG) has announced leadership changes to go with news that Greg Schwartz, president of media and marketplace, is stepping down from his role.
- Schwartz is taking a professional break, the company says. He was Zillow's first head of sales, joining in 2007.
- After 12 years, "it's time for me to take my first real day off," he says.
- Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman will take oversight of Premier Agent and Rentals. Meanwhile, Zillow Homes President Arik Prawer will take oversight of Zillow Home Loans and other mortgage marketplaces.
- Chief Industry Development Officer Errol Samuelson will take oversight of the New Construction business.