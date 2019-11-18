Alliance Data taps new CEO from Citi

Ralph Andretta will join Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) as president and CEO effective Feb. 3, 2020, where he'll succeed Melisa Miller who served in the role following the June 2019 retirement of long-time President and CEO Ed Heffernan.

ADS jumps 1.7% in after-hours trading of 168K shares.

Andretta comes from Citigroup, where he was most recently managing director and head of its U.S. card business; he'll also join ADS's board.

Charles Horn, vice chairman of ADS, will serve as acting CEO pending the effective date of Andretta's appointment.

Earlier in the year, the board started a search for a newly created chief operating officer position, which was intended to be positioned as a successor to the company's CEO.

Eventually the board decided to appoint him as the new CEO.