JBG Smith submits plans for mixed-use office space in National Landing

JBG Smith (NYSE:JBGS) submits plans to Arlington County, VA, for the development of ~235K square feet of office space and ~5K square feet of street-level retail space at 101 12th Street, as part of National Landing, the site of Amazon's HQ2.

101 12th Street is expected to follow 1900 Crystal Drive and RiverHouse Apartments, which are moving through the entitlement process, and ~2.6M square feet of development, which was submitted last month.

These three projects make up more than half of JBG Smith's 6.9M-square-foot Future Development Pipeline in National Landing.

In addition, 1770 Crystal Drive and Central District Retail are both under construction.