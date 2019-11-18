Woodward ~6% post Q4 earnings miss

Woodward says that Q4 results for Aerospace and Industrial segments benefitted from strong product portfolios and healthy market fundamentals, somewhat offset by headwinds from the 737 MAX grounding and the impact of a significant customer bankruptcy in renewables business

Net sales increased 2% Y/Y to $737M, however posted lower adjusted earnings of $79M, compared to $89M in last year quarter

The company ended the quarter with total debt of $1.08B with debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 2.1x.

For 2020, forecasts sales between $3B - $3.1B, with Aerospace sales to be up ~6% Y/Y, while Industrial sales are expected to be flat to up low single digits

Aerospace segment earnings margin is expected to be ~21% and ~14% for Industrial segment

Free cash flow is expected to be ~$400M and EPS between $5.30 and $5.60

(NASDAQ:WWD) declines 5.81% in AH

