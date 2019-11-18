Duke Energy launches 25M-share public offering

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) says it has commenced a public offering of 25M common shares in connection with a forward sale agreement, with an underwriters' option to purchase up to an additional 3.75M shares.

The forward sale agreement is with J.P. Morgan, one of the book running managers of the offering, or its affiliate, with settlement expected to occur on or before Dec. 31.

DUK says it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.