Ready Capital completes $431M securitization

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) closes its sixth and largest securitization of originated fixed-rate small balance commercial loans.

An aggregate of $380M of investment-grade rated notes were issued and sold to third-party investors and RC retained subordinated interests of $51M.

The notes have a weighted average fixed coupon of 3.2%.

The notes are secured by a $431M portfolio of first lien, fixed-rate loans collateralized by small balance commercial properties.

Intends to use proceeds to repay borrowing under its current credit facilities, pay transaction expenses, and to fund future investment activities.