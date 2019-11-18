New lawsuit seeks to pin blame for 737 MAX on Boeing's board

Boeing (NYSE:BA) directors were careless in their oversight of the 737 MAX and failed to react promptly after two fatal crashes, says a new shareholder lawsuit seeking to hold company board members accountable.

The directors missed repeated red flags during development of the MAX's automated flight control systems and then failed to properly test the new system or adequately train pilots, alleges the lawsuit filed today in Delaware by Boeing shareholder Kirby Family Partnership.

Along with the subsequent grounding of all 737 MAX aircraft, the board's actions hurt the company "through loss of credibility in the marketplace, a damaged reputation and billions in potential business costs and liability."

While the company already faces dozens of claims from families of victims, the latest lawsuit may be the first to target directors for their role in the crashes.