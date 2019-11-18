China's 21Vianet Group -3.4% on Q3 report

Data-center firm 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is 3.4% lower postmarket after it missed revenue expectations with its Q3 report.

EBITDA rose by 11.1% to 272.5M yuan (about $38.1M), with margin of 27.8%, down from 28.2%.

Net revenues rose 12.7% to 981M yuan (about $137.2M), slightly slower than analyst expectations (one estimate) though it topped the high end of previous company guidance.

In operations, hosting MRR per cabinet jumped to 8,711 yuan from a year-ago 8,384 yuan (and last quarter's 8,663 yuan).

Cabinets under management were 32,116 vs. a year-ago 30,303 and last quarter's 31,111; 27,267 were in self-built data centers and 4,849 in partnered data centers. Utilization rate was 66.2%, up from last quarter's 66%.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

