Canadian ministers meet with CN Rail, union as strike looms

Canada's government has sent two ministers to meet with Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and the Teamsters union, as already hard-hit shippers pleaded for government intervention to avert a strike planned for tomorrow.

Labor Minister Hajdu and Transportation Minister Garneau were expected to meet with representatives from CN Rail and the union in Montreal.

The threatened strike comes after CN Rail said on Friday it would cut management and union jobs due to weaker economic conditions in the country.

CN Rail said it believes a strike can be averted with the assistance of federal mediators, but the Teamsters said it would not submit to binding interest arbitration.