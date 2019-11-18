Keystone leak affected 10x more land than thought, regulator says
- The recent crude oil spill from the Keystone pipeline affected nearly 10x the amount of land that was first reported, according to scientists at North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality.
- The DEQ's spill investigation team says it now estimates the leak affected 209K sq. ft. of land near Edinburg, N.D., while state regulators had said the leak affected 22.5K sq. ft. of land.
- Pipeline owner TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) estimated the leak totaled 383K gallons of oil, and the regulator says that estimate has not changed.
- TC says cleanup activities have recovered 337.5K gallons of oil and 141.8K gallons of oily water.
- The pipeline returned to service on Nov. 10 after U.S. regulators approved a repair and restart plan, but the cause of the spill remains uncertain.