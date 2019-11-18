Bilibili +2.6% on accelerating revenue growth

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is up 2.6% in postmarket trading after its Q3 revenues grew even better than expected and the company issued strong current-quarter guidance.

Overall total net revenues rose 72% to 1.859B yuan (about $260.1M). Last quarter, revenues rose 50% Y/Y.

With cost of revenues up 71%, gross profit rose 80% to 351.3M yuan (about $49.1M).

Operating loss grew to 423.1M yuan (about $59.2M) from a year-ago loss of 259M yuan; net loss swelled to 405.7M yuan (about $56.8M) from a year-ago loss of 246.1M yuan. Adjusted net loss widened to 343.1M yuan from 202.7M yuan.

In operational metrics, average monthly active users jumped 38% to 127.9M and mobile MAUs rose 43% to 114.2M. Average daily active users rose 40% to 37.6M.

Revenue per MAU was 14.5 yuan (up 25%); non-game revenue per MAU was 7.2 yuan (up 100%). And average monthly paying users jumped 124% to 7.9M (up to 1.5M for mobile games).

Revenue by segment: Mobile games, 933.1M yuan (up 25%); Live broadcasting and Value-Added Services, 452.5M (up 167%); Advertising, 247.2M yuan (up 80%); E-commerce and others, 226.1M yuan (up 703%).

For Q4, it's guiding to net revenues of 1.93B-1.98B yuan (about $274.7M-$281.8M, above consensus for $267.7M).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Press release