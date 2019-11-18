New York AG used pulled fraud claims to score political points, Exxon says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) ripped the New York Attorney General in court filings today, saying the state could not prove fraud claims against the company and only made them "to score headlines and political points."

The AG has sought to drop two out of four claims on the last day of a civil trial that alleged XOM intentionally misled investors for years about its use of "proxy costs" to account for the risks of future climate change regulations on its business.

But XOM says New York Supreme Court Justice Ostrager, who oversaw 11 days of testimony that ended Nov. 7, should block the state's bid to drop the two claims and instead rule in the company for the entire case to "set the record straight" after four years of harmful comments.

The AG "directly and repeatedly impugned the corporate reputation of Exxon Mobil and the personal reputations of its employees," and the state "cannot now erase these past four years because its fraud theory was completely debunked at trial," the company said today.

The AG says even without the fraud claims, there is sufficient evidence that XOM misled investors by issuing confusing and contradictory information about its carbon metrics.