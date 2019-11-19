Emissions fight escalates as California issues ban

California will no longer purchase new vehicles for state government fleets from GM (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), as well as other automakers that have backed the Trump administration in a battle to strip the state of authority to regulate tailpipe emissions.
Going forward, California's state agencies will chiefly purchase cars from Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY).
The state also said it will immediately ban state entities from buying sedans powered by an internal combustion engine, with exemptions for certain public safety vehicles.
