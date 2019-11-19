Airbnb may choose direct listing over IPO

"We're not ready to announce anything, but you know the No. 1 reason that people do a traditional IPO is they need the money," Airbnb (AIRB) CEO Brian Chesky told CNBC's Jim Cramer. "We don't need the money."

"Our large shareholders, most of our large investors, have told us they intended to hold the stock for a long time and they actually were doing the opposite of pressuring us to go public," he added. "We think next year will be the right time for us."