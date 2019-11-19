Congress races to avoid government shutdown

The House will vote today on a topgap bill to prevent a government shutdown at midnight on Thursday.

While Congress passed a two-year agreement to set budget levels and suspend the U.S. debt ceiling earlier this year, lawmakers have failed to come to terms on where to allocate the money amid disagreements over immigration and military funding.

The Senate and White House will likely support the continuing resolution, hoping to avoid another partial government shutdown like the record-long one that began late last December.