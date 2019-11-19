Flurry of retailer earnings on tap

Just as earnings season comes to a close, retailers are set to light up the scoreboard.

Reporting today are Home Depot, Kohl's and TJX Companies, while Target, Lowe's, Macy's and BJ’s, as well as Nordstrom, Gap, L Brands and Foot Locker release results the rest of the week.

Traders are particularly watching discounting trends and the impact from the ongoing U.S.-China trade war ahead of the critical holiday shopping period.