Trump doubles down on lower rates at Powell meeting

"Just finished a very good & cordial meeting at the White House with Jay Powell of the Federal Reserve. Everything was discussed including interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, Dollar strength & its effect on manufacturing, trade with China, E.U. & others, etc.," President Trump tweeted late Monday.

"I protested fact that our Fed Rate is set too high relative to the interest rates of other competitor countries," adding that it should be lower than theirs.

Trump has slammed the central bank dozens of times this year, calling Powell a "terrible communicator" and an enemy of the state.