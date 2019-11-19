New York State AG investigating WeWork

Nov. 19, 2019 4:37 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)WEBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • "We received an inquiry from the office of the New York State Attorney General and are cooperating in the matter," a WeWork (WE) spokeswoman revealed when contacted by Reuters.
  • Under examination is whether WeWork’s founder and former CEO, Adam Neumann, indulged in self-dealing to enrich himself.
  • Neumann purchased properties which he then leased back to WeWork, borrowed against his own stake in the company, and had also planned to charge WeWork almost $6M to use his trademark of the word "We" after the company rebranded itself The We Company.
