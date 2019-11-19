Vote of confidence for 737 MAX as orders inked in Dubai

Day 3 at the Dubai Air Show fared much better for Boeing (NYSE:BA), as the world's biggest planemaker received bids for 50 737 MAX jets amid forecasts of a potential December return for the grounded aircraft.

Kazakhstan-based Air Astanta said it plans to purchase 30 737 MAX 8s, an undisclosed buyer purchased 10 MAX 10s, while Turkey's Sunexpress ordered ten MAX 8s.

Boeing this week will also present an overview of its plans to return the grounded 737 MAX to service to the board of Southwest Airlines, its largest 737 MAX customer.