Tesla will top biggest battery record

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) battery project with Neoen (OTC:NOSPF) in South Australia became "the world's largest battery" when it was completed two years ago, and now it's expanding it by 50% to 150 megawatts.

The storage site has already saved more than A$50M in its first year of operation, meaning that the A$66M is quickly on its way to pay for itself.

Australian Energy Market Operator confirmed the system is much more rapid, accurate and valuable than a conventional steam turbine in a report published last year.