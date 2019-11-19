Comp sales shy at Home Depot, shares down 4.6%

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reports comparable-store sales rose 3.6% in Q3, missed consensus estimate of 4.6%.

The comp sales for the U.S. stores was 3.8%.

Gross margin rate down 30 bps to 34.5%.

SG&A expense rate improved 10 bps to 18.2%.

Operating margin rate slipped 20 bps to 14.5%.

Merchandise inventory expanded 6.5% to $15.71B.

Number of customer transactions up 1.5% to 400.9M, while the average ticket price grew 1.9% to $66.36.

Sales per square foot advanced 3.5% to $449.17.

Store count +4 Y/Y to 2,290 for the period.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: ~+1.8% vs. +2.3% previously; Comparable-store sales: ~+3.5% vs. +4% previously; Diluted EPS: $10.03 (~+3.1%).

HD -4.6% premarket.

