Futures higher ahead of more Q3 results

Equities posted fresh records on Monday, but closed little changed, as the Trump administration issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei.

The next catalyst for stock market movement is a flood of retailer earnings, and U.S. index futures are up 0.3% before the results.

About three-fourths of S&P 500 companies have already topped earnings estimates in their Q3 reports, but they are still expected to have posted an overall 0.5% decline in earnings, according to Refinitiv data.