Antares Pharma inks deal with Idorsia Pharma

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) has entered into a global agreement with Idorsia Pharmaceuticals to develop a novel, drug-device product combining selatogrel, Idorsia’s potent, fast-acting and highly selective P2Y 12 receptor antagonist with the Antares subcutaneous QuickShot auto injector.

Selatogrel is being developed for the treatment of a suspected acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in adult patients with a history of AMI.

Idorsia will pay for the development of the combination product and will be responsible for applying for and obtaining global regulatory approvals for the product.

The parties intend to enter into a separate commercial license and supply agreement pursuant to which Antares will provide fully assembled and labelled product to Idorsia at cost plus margin. Antares will be entitled to receive royalties on net sales of the commercial product.