GreenVision Acquisition prices $50M initial public offering

GreenVision Acquisition (GRNV) has priced its initial public offering of 5M units at $10.00 per unit, with an underwriters' option for an additional 750K units.

The Company's units are expected to be listed on NASDAQ and start trading today.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one tenth (1/10) of a share at the closing of a business combination, and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock.

The offering is expected to close on Thursday, November 21.