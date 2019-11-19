Kohl's -11% after profit view slashed

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) slides in early trading after lowering its profit outlook alongside a mixed Q3 report.

The department store operator anticipates full-year EPS of $4.75 to $4.95 vs. $5.15 to $5.45 prior view and $5.19 consensus. Management did exude confidence about Q4, despite the lowered guidance. "We enter the holiday period with momentum and are strategically increasing our investments to take advantage of the unique opportunity to fuel growth and customer acquisition," notes CEO Michelle Gass.

During Q3, Kohl's missed comparable sales (+0.4% vs. +0.8% consensus) and gross margin (36.3% vs. 36.7% consensus) expectations.

Shares of Kohl's are down 10.53% premarket to $52.15.

