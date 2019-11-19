Evercore downgrades bluebird bio and Clovis in premarket analyst action

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) resumed with Buy rating and $6 (36% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares up 1% premarket.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen and Company, Outperform with a $25 (81% upside) price target at Evercore ISI and Overweight with a $19 target at Morgan Stanley.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (107% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) resumed with Buy rating and $4 (215% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares up 3% premarket.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK:HLTRF) initiated with Buy rating and C$22.50 (19% upside) (TSE: HLS) price target at Alembic Global.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) initiated with Buy rating and $32 (32% upside) price target at Jefferies, Neutral with a $32 target at Goldman Sachs.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) upgraded to Outperform at Evercore.

Prothera (NASDAQ:PRTA) upgraded to Outperform with a $14 (27% upside) price target at Evercore.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) downgraded to In Line with an $86 (15% upside) price target at Evercore. Shares down 1% premarket.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) downgraded to In Line with an $8 (13% upside) price target at Evercore. Shares up 6% premarket.