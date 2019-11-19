Vereit +1.7% after settling with SEC

Vereit (NYSE:VER) rises 1.7% in premarket trading after the REIT and its operating partnership reach an agreement with the Enforcement division staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission on material terms to resolve an SEC investigation.

The settlement, which is subject to documentation and approval by the SEC's commissioners, includes the payment of an $8M penalty.

SEC investigation was looking into matters disclosed in Vereit's 2014 Form 8-K relating to, among other things, the preliminary results of an investigation conducted by the company's audit committee regarding certain accounting practices.

Previously: VEREIT to settle pending litigations at a cost of $765.5M (Sept. 10)