ACI Worlwide to deliver Universal Payments tech via Azure

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) teams up with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) via the Microsoft Partner Network to support the payment industry's adoption of technology deployed in the public cloud.

The collaboration will initially enable ACI Universal Payments technology to be licensed by customers for implementation powered by Microsoft's Azure.

ACI says its on-premises customers will benefit from enhanced security, as well as reduction in long-term capital expenditure, adopting a scalable model for cloud-based infrastructure - a feature that will especially help neobanks and innovators within existing banks and intermediaries.