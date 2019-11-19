JinkoSolar shines with Q3 beat, strong shipments guidance

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +5.1% pre-market after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings and guiding Q4 total solar module shipments of 4.2K-4.4K MW, which would easily set a new quarterly shipment record.

Q3 solar module shipments totaled 3,326 MW, down 1.8% Q/Q but up 12.6% Y/Y from 2,953 MW in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenues rose 8.2% Q/Q and 11.8% Y/Y to RMB7.48B ($1.05B), mostly due to an increase in the average selling price of solar modules and in multi-crystalline silicon wafer sales, and gross margin was 21.3% vs. 16.5% in Q2 and 14.9% in the year-ago quarter.

For Q4, JKS forecasts revenues of $1.17B-$1.23B, below analyst consensus estimate of $1.32B; the company does not expect the benefit of anti-dumping and countervailing duty, and sees total solar module shipments of 4.2-4.4 GW with gross margin of 18.5%-20.5%.

For FY 2019, JKS expects total solar module shipments of 14K-14.2K MW.

For FY 2020, JKS anticipates total solar module shipments of 18-20 GW, with annual silicon wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity reaching 20 GW, 10.6 GW and 22.0 GW, respectively, by year-end.