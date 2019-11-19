MSCI private notes offering rises to $500M

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) prices $500M of 4.000% senior notes due 2029 at an issue price of 100% plus accrued interest from Nov. 7, 2019 to yield 4.000%.

That's up from the $250M of notes it proposed to offer on Monday morning.

The new notes form a single series with the $500M principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2029 issued on Nov. 7, 2019.

Offering is expected to settle on Nov. 20, 2019.

