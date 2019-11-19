CRISPR Therapeutics down 4% premarket on initial CTX001 data

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) slips 4% premarket on light volume following its announcement of preliminary data on two patients with severe blood disorders treated with gene therapy CTX001 in Phase 1/2 studies.

One patient with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia who required 16.5 transfusions/year received CTX001 in Q1, followed by neutrophil engraftment (33 days after CTX001 infusion) and platelet engraftment (37 days after CTX001 infusion). At month nine, the patient was transfusion independent with total hemoglobin levels of 11.9 g/dL (normal range for women: 12.0 - 15.5 g/dL, men: 13.5 - 17.5 g/dL), 10.1 g/dL fetal hemoglobin, and 99.8% F-cells (erythrocytes expressing fetal hemoglobin).

On the safety front, two serious adverse event occurred: pneumonia in the presence of neutropenia and veno-occlusive liver disease, both subsequently resolved and neither considered CTX001-related.

One patient with sickle cell disease (SCD) who experienced seven vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) per year received CTX001 followed by neutrophil and platelet engraftment 30 days later. At month four, the patient was VOC-free with total hemoglobin levels of 11.3 g/dL, 46.6% fetal hemoglobin and 94.7% F-cells.

Three serious adverse events occurred: sepsis in the presence of neutropenia, cholelithiasis (formation of gallstones) and abdominal pain, all subsequently resolved and none considered related to CTX001.

The company explains that participants in the trials have progenitor cells collected from peripheral blood. They are edited with CRISPR/Cas9, then reinfused back into the patient as part of a stem cell transplant that includes myeloablative busulfan conditioning (bone marrow is destroyed with chemo and radiation), a very intensive process with side effects, some serious.

CRSP will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 to discuss the results.

