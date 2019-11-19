Broadcom +2% after Street-high target

Morgan Stanley upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raises the target from $298 to $367.

Analyst Craig Hettenbach cites "increased confidence" in AVGO's software strategy.

Hettenbach sees Broadcom as "particularly well positioned in the Data Era" since the company can build on its market lead in semis while routing FCF into software.

Morgan Stanley also names Broadcom as a Top Pick due to a risk profile that's "significantly more compelling than our broader semis coverage."

AVGO shares are up 2% pre-market to $317.38.

Broadcom has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.