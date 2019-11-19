PG&E nears $1.7B settlement tied to 2017 California wildfires - Bloomberg

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is on the verge of a settlement with California regulators in which the utility would pay more than $1.7B in penalties for failing to properly maintain equipment involved in sparking wildfires in 2017, Bloomberg reports.

PG&E reportedly would invest $50M in corrective measures, with the rest of the settlement involving money it already has spent on maintenance and inspections that it would be barred from recovering from customers.

The enforcement division of California's Public Utilities Commission and PG&E said on Friday that they had reached an agreement in principle on the penalty case, but they did not outline the details of the arrangement.

The settlement does not cover any potential violations tied to wildfires that broke out in 2018, including the Camp Fire.