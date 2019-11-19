Volkswagen +2% after strong deliveries report

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) reports global deliveries rose 12.2% in October to 949,800 vehicles.

Strong deliveries growth in Europe (+25.5%), the U.S. (+5.8%) and Asia-Pacific (+5.6%) easily offset a decline in South America. Volkswagen's 6.7% deliveries growth performance in China stood out amid an overall declining market.

"We outperformed the market in all core regions and once again substantially expanded our market shares, especially in China, our largest market. It is also pleasing to see that we made noticeable gains in our home market of Germany over and above making up the ground lost a year ago as a result of WLTP," observes Volkswagen exec Dr. Christian Dahlheim.