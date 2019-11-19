Myovant +59% premarket on positive relugolix data in prostate cancer study

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is up 59% premarket after the Phase 3 HERO study of once-daily, oral relugolix (120 mg) met its primary efficacy endpoint and all six key secondary endpoints in men with advanced prostate cancer.

In the primary endpoint responder analysis, 96.7% of men receiving oral relugolix achieved sustained testosterone suppression to castrate levels (< 50 ng/dL) through 48 weeks.

Five key secondary endpoints demonstrated superiority to leuprolide acetate, including rapid suppression of testosterone, rapid suppression of prostate-specific antigen, and suppression of follicle-stimulating hormone.

These results support an NDA in Q2 2020 and future regulatory submissions in Europe and Japan.

