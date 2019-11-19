Canadian National Railway on watch amid strike

The strike at Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is being closed watched due to the danger of leaving trains understaffed.

In preparation of the employee strike, the railroad company stopped picking up some hazardous goods and interchange cars from other railways in the past couple of days, according to The Globe and Mail.

The strike went off despite a late meeting between Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau, Labour Minister Patty Hajdu, Canadian National execs and union reps in Montreal. The major issues of contention are employee drug benefits, time off and remote train control operations.

Shares of CNI have been flat over the last week into the strike.