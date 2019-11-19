Eagle Point Credit NAV per share falls $2 during Q3

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Q3 net investment income and realized capital gains of 37 cents per share matches the average analyst estimate and compares with 7 cents in Q2 and 41 cents in Q3 2018.

Net asset value per common share of $11.45 at Sept. 30, 2019, down $2.00 since June 30, 2019.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, the weighted average effective yield on the company's CLO equity portfolio was 13.38% vs. 13.49% at June 30, 2019 and 14.07% at Sept. 30, 2018.

ECC estimates NAV per common share at Oct. 31, 2019 at $10.06-$10.16.

Deployed $9.5M in gross capital from Oct. 1-Nov. 12, 2019 and received $29.0M of recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolio during the same period.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

