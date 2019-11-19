Galaxy Digital launches bitcoin funds

Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital (OTC:BRPHF) Capital Management launches the Galaxy Bitcoin Fund and the Galaxy Institutional Bitcoin Fund.

Both funds are passively managed vehicles that offer institutional and accredited investors low-fee, institutionally wrapped bitcoin exposure supported by vetted service providers, the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy Bitcoin Fund requires a $25K minimum investment and has quarterly liquidity, while the Galaxy Institutional Bitcoin Fund has weekly liquidity and a higher minimum investment.

Bakkt, a digital assets platform founded by the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), and Fidelity Digital Assets will act as custodians for the funds. Bloomberg LP, which first partnered with Galaxy on the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, will be the pricing agent.