Capesize rates slide again

Nov. 19, 2019 8:32 AM ETDSX, DRYS, EGLE, NM, NMM, GLBS, SB, NETI, SBLK, GOGL, SHIP, EDRY, GNK, SEA, BDRYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • The Baltic Dry Index fell 2.5% to 1,304 points in London to slide to a 17-week low.
  • Capesize rates were down 4.0% amid more concerns on iron-ore trade from Brazil to China, while Handysize rates fell off 1.1%. Panamax rates were up 0.4%.
  • Related stocks: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS), Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK).
  • Related ETFs: SEA, BDRY
