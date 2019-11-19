Wells Fargo offers real-time payments on RTP network

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) corporate customers can now send real-time payments through the RTP network via an application programming interface, enabling immediate movement of money and expanding the bank's faster payments offerings.

Wells Fargo previously introduced capabilities for retail and wholesale customers to receive payments over the RTP network at the end of 2018.

The API is available through Wells Fargo Gateway, the bank's open banking channel that allows corporate banking customers to more easily integrate Wells Fargo products, services, and information into their own digital environments.

The Clearing House, a banking association and payments company owned by 24 commercial banks that operate in the U.S., developed the RTP network.

