Rio Tinto faces Mongolia lawsuit over Oyu Tolgoi mine
Nov. 19, 2019 8:39 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO), TRQRIO, TRQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it rejects any notion that its underground development and financing plan for the Oyu Tolgoi mining project in Mongolia is illegal, but it is facing a lawsuit in an administrative court that adds a fresh element of uncertainty to an already difficult project.
- Rio says early reports suggest an administrative court upheld claims by the Darkhan Mongol Nogoon Negdel non-governmental organization that the Mongolian government did not follow due process on the agreement that underpins its development of the project.
- The court's formal written ruling is expected to be released in the coming weeks, Rio says.
- Earlier this year, Rio warned Oyu Tolgoi could cost as much as $7.2B - $1.9B more than forecast - and faces potential delays to full production of as long as two and a half years.
- Oyu Tolgoi is one-third owned by the Mongolian government and two-third held by Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ); out of TRQ's 66% share, Rio owns 51% in the project